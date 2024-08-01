Jefferson, Lehigh Valley Health Network complete merger

Philadelphia-based Jefferson and Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network have completed their merger to form a 32-hospital system with more than 700 care sites.

The combined system creates one of the 15 largest non-profit health systems in the U.S., according to a joint Aug. 1 news release from the health systems.

Under the agreement, Jefferson and LVHN are integrating identity, clinical care and operations. The integrated system has more than 65,000 employees and will offer new educational opportunities to existing physicians and allow for recruitment opportunities.

An integrated leadership team and board of trustees is composed of leaders from both systems, according to the release. Jefferson CEO Joseph Cacchione, MD, will maintain his role as CEO of the Jefferson enterprise. Baligh Yehia, MD, will serve as president of legacy Jefferson Health and executive vice president and chief transformation officer of the Jefferson enterprise. LVHN president and CEO Brian Nester, DO, will serve as executive vice president and COO of the Jefferson enterprise and president of the legacy LVHN.

Dr. Nester said in the release the combination will "enhance access and elevate service by bringing more specialists, locations, expertise, research and education" to the patients and communities they serve.

The merger also expands Jefferson's health plan access and improves financial stability that will allow for more investments and new technologies and improved patient outcomes, according to the release.

Jefferson and LVHN first shared plans to unite in December after signing a non-binding letter of intent. They signed a definitive agreement to merge in May .

"We are delighted to bring these two incredible organizations together as we look ahead at all the good we will do for the communities we’re privileged to serve," Dr. Cacchione said in the release.