Where Medicaid cuts would hit hardest through 2034: A state by state breakdown

Looming federal Medicaid cuts could shift a massive financial burden to state governments, potentially requiring them to make up between $700 billion and $1.1 trillion in funding over the next decade, according to a new analysis from the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

On Feb. 25, House Republicans passed a budget resolution that orders the Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees Medicare and Medicaid, to find $880 billion in savings from fiscal years 2025 through 2034. The budget resolution does not specify how the committee must cut costs by $880 billion, but Medicare and Medicaid are by far the largest programs under its oversight.

The analysis assumes that per capita caps, which would limit the amount of money the federal government contributes per Medicaid enrollee, would be a likely mechanism to achieve the projected $880 billion in savings because earlier Republican healthcare proposals have included these caps as a means to limit federal Medicaid spending.

The new report examined the potential consequences of implementing per capita caps on Medicaid spending and eliminating the enhanced federal match for states that expanded Medicaid programs under the ACA. Medicaid expansion states receive additional funding called the enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, or enhanced FMAP.

Per capita caps would result in the largest cuts to federal spending. If per capita caps are introduced while the enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage continues, federal spending would drop by $700 billion to $1.1 trillion over the next 10 years. If the enhanced FMAP is eliminated but per capita caps are not implemented, the federal spending reduction would be $563 billion during the same period.

States with lower per capita income would be the most impacted, specifically Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and West Virginia.

The analysis used two previous Republican healthcare proposals — the Better Way plan from 2016 and the American Health Care Act from 2017 — to estimate the potential impact of the proposed Medicaid cuts. Both plans suggested similar reductions in Medicaid funding, including per capita caps and cuts to the federal match rate for Medicaid expansion. While both plans proposed cuts, the Better Way plan called for an immediate reduction in the federal match rate, while the AHCA allowed for slightly more growth in federal funding over time.

If Medicaid cuts occur and state governments want to maintain current Medicaid standards, they would likely have to raise taxes, reduce spending on other programs, or make cuts to Medicaid benefits and provider payments.



The below ranking shows the percentage increase in Medicaid spending required in each state from 2026 to 2035 if per capita caps and FMAP cuts are implemented, assuming current Medicaid standards are maintained. Estimated spending increases under both the Better Way and American Health Care Act models are shown.

Alabama

BW impact: 20.1%

AHCA impact: 36.4%

Alaska

BW impact: 23%

AHCA impact: 29.4%

Arizona

BW impact: 41%

AHCA impact: 52.4%

Arkansas

BW impact: 32.1%

AHCA impact: 59.2%

California

BW impact: 24.5%

AHCA impact: 33.9%

Colorado

BW impact: 31%

AHCA impact: 40.3%

Connecticut

BW impact: 23.1%

AHCA impact: 31.5%

Delaware

BW impact: 31.8%

AHCA impact: 41.4%

District of Columbia

BW impact: 32.4%

AHCA impact: 56.7%

Florida

BW impact: 9.4%

AHCA impact: 18%

Georgia

BW impact: 14.6%

AHCA impact: 27.5%

Hawaii

BW impact: 31.7%

AHCA impact: 43.2%

Idaho

BW impact: 40.7%

AHCA impact: 57.3%

Illinois

BW impact: 27.9%

AHCA impact: 34.7%

Indiana

BW impact: 44.6%

AHCA impact: 51.8%

Iowa

BW impact: 30.3%

AHCA impact: 45.4%

Kansas

BW impact: 12.1%

AHCA impact: 22.4%

Kentucky

BW impact: 46.2%

AHCA impact: 67.4%

Louisiana

BW impact: 41.4%

AHCA impact: 60.3%

Maine

BW impact: 17.9%

AHCA impact: 32.6%

Maryland

BW impact: 28%

AHCA impact: 35%

Massachusetts

BW impact: 13.1%

AHCA impact: 22.9%

Michigan

BW impact: 32.4%

AHCA impact: 48.4%

Minnesota

BW impact: 20.5%

AHCA impact: 29.8%

Mississippi

BW impact: 21.5%

AHCA impact: 42.4%

Missouri

BW impact: 29.4%

AHCA impact: 43.1%

Montana

BW impact: 44.2%

AHCA impact: 58.9%

Nebraska

BW impact: 37.2%

AHCA impact: 46.6%

Nevada

BW impact: 39%

AHCA impact: 52.4%

New Hampshire

BW impact: 25.8%

AHCA impact: 36.8%

New Jersey

BW impact: 25.8%

AHCA impact: 36.5%

New Mexico

BW impact: 48.6%

AHCA impact: 67.7%

New York

BW impact: 27.9%

AHCA impact: 39.4%

North Carolina

BW impact: 54%

AHCA impact: 64.4%

North Dakota

BW impact: 32.7%

AHCA impact: 41.7%

Ohio

BW impact: 29%

AHCA impact: 45.2%

Oklahoma

BW impact: 42.2%

AHCA impact: 52.6%

Oregon

BW impact: 49.5%

AHCA impact: 60.5%

Pennsylvania

BW impact: 21.3%

AHCA impact: 34.5%

Rhode Island

BW impact: 27.9%

AHCA impact: 38.1%

South Carolina

BW impact: 19.9%

AHCA impact: 34.5%

South Dakota

BW impact: 30.8%

AHCA impact: 40.5%

Tennessee

BW impact: 15%

AHCA impact: 25.1%

Texas

BW impact: 10.6%

AHCA impact: 20.2%

Utah

BW impact: 38.1%

AHCA impact: 51.1%

Vermont

BW impact: 16.8%

AHCA impact: 27%

Virginia

BW impact: 26.4%

AHCA impact: 36.8%

Washington

BW impact: 32.7%

AHCA impact: 39.5%

West Virginia

BW impact: 40.2%

AHCA impact: 66.9%

Wisconsin

BW impact: 12.1%

AHCA impact: 21.4%

Wyoming

BW impact: 7.5%

AHCA impact: 13.6%