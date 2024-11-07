UPMC to lay off 100 workers

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has confirmed it is laying off about 100 employees, or 0.1% of its workforce.

In a statement shared with Becker's, a UPMC spokesperson confirmed the layoffs but declined to answer additional questions about the types of positions affected and the timeline.

"Targeted adjustments are frequently made to improve organizational efficiencies and eliminate redundancies," the spokesperson said. "About 200 unfilled positions and about 100 active employees throughout the 100,000-person UPMC system may be affected."

The layoffs come months after the health system announced plans to lay off approximately 1,000 employees, or more than 1% of its workforce. UPMC attributed those layoffs, which primarily affected nonclinical, administrative and non-member-facing employees, to ongoing post-pandemic challenges.

Paul Wood, vice president and chief communications officer for UPMC, said in a statement at the time that other actions include the closure of open positions and the elimination of redundancies.

"This realignment will not alter UPMC's investments in our communities, facilities, commitment to clinical care and research, strategic growth, or to offering those throughout our workforce industry-leading benefits," Mr. Wood said in the April statement, which was shared with Becker's.

UPMC operates more than 40 hospitals and 800 outpatient sites across Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland.









