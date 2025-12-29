10 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents 

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Boston Children’s Hospital seeks a vice president of revenue cycle operations.

2. Carewell Health, based in East Orange, N.J., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

3. Howard University Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

4. JPS Health Network, based in Fort Worth, Texas, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle and managed care.

5. Lifepoint Health, based in Brentwood, Tenn., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle operations.

6. Springfield (Ill.) Clinic, seeks an associate vice president of revenue cycle.

7. SSM Health, based in St. Louis, seeks a system vice president of revenue cycle management – operational performance.

8. USF Tampa (Fla.) General Physicians seeks a vice president of physician revenue cycle.

9. Valleywise Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

10. Wellstar Health System, based in Marietta, Ga., seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle customer service.