3 health systems seeking chief revenue officers

Three health systems recently posted job listings seeking chief revenue officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Lexington Health, based in West Columbia, S.C., seeks its inaugural chief revenue officer.

2. Michigan Medicine, based in Ann Arbor, seeks a chief revenue cycle officer.

3. Sutter Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., seeks a vice president and chief revenue officer.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.