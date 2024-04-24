UPMC to lay off around 1,000 employees

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will lay off more than 1% of its 100,000 workforce — approximately 1,000 employees — due to ongoing post-pandemic challenges, the health system confirmed to Becker's.

The reductions will occur across the health system and will mainly affect nonclinical, administrative and non-member-facing employees.

Other actions include the closure of open positions and an elimination of redundancies, Paul Wood, vice president and chief communications officer for UPMC, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"This realignment will not alter UPMC's investments in our communities, facilities, commitment to clinical care and research, strategic growth, or to offering those throughout our workforce industry-leading benefits," Mr. Wood said.

Affected employees will be provided with enhanced severance pay and benefits coverage.

Becker's has inquired as to whether the closures will affect UPMC's health plan and will update this story if more information becomes available.