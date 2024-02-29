12 health systems with strong finances

Here are 12 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service released in 2024.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports.

1. Cedars-Sinai Health System has an "AA-" and a stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Los Angeles-based system's consistent historical profitability and its strong liquidity metrics, historically supported by significant philanthropy, Fitch said.

2. Children's Hospital of Orange County has an "AA-" rating and a stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Orange, Calif.-based system's position as the leading provider for pediatric acute care services in Orange County, a position solidified through its adult hospital and regional partnerships, ambulatory presence and pediatric trauma status, Fitch said.

3. El Camino Health has an "AA" rating and a stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Mountain View, Calif.-based system's strong operating profile assessment with a history of generating double-digit operating EBITDA margins anchored by a service area that features strong demographics as well as a healthy payer mix, Fitch said.

4. JPS Health Network has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Fort Worth, Texas-based system's sound historical and forecast operating margins, the ratings agency said.

5. Mass General Brigham has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The rating reflects the Somerville, Mass.-based system's strong reputations for clinical services and research at its namesake academic medical center flagships that drive excellent patient demand and help it maintain a strong market position, Moody's said.

6. Med Center Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Bowling Green, Ky.-based system's strong operating risk assessment and leading market position in a primary service area with favorable population growth, Fitch said.

7. Oregon Health & Science University has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The rating reflects the Portland-based system's top-class academic, research and clinical capabilities, Moody's said.

8. Orlando (Fla.) Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the health system's strong and consistent operating performance and a growing presence in a demographically favorable market, Fitch said.

9. Rush University System for Health has an "AA-" ratings and a stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Chicago-based system's strong financial profile and an expectation that operating margins will rebound despite ongoing macro labor pressures, the rating agency said.

10. Seattle Children's Hospital has an "AA" rating and a stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the system's strong market position as the only children's hospital in Seattle and provider of pediatric care to an area that covers four states, Fitch said.

11. University of Colorado Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Aurora-based system's rating reflects a strong financial profile benefiting from a track-record of robust operating margins and the system's growing share of a growth market anchored by its position as the only academic medical center in the state, Fitch said.

12. Willis-Knighton Medical Center has an "AA-" rating and positive outlook with Fitch. The outlook reflects the Shreveport, La.-based system's improving operating performance relative to the past two fiscal years combined with Fitch's expectation for continued improvement in 2024 and beyond.