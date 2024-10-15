California system to trim services, lay off 107

Coniva, Calif.-based Emanate Health will lay off a total of 107 employees, according to multiple WARN notices obtained by Becker's.

Sixty-three of the layoffs will draw from per diem, part-time and full-time positions across the nonprofit health system, according to an Oct. 15 statement shared with Becker's.

The remaining 44 layoffs will come from the permanent closure of Emanate Health Home Care and Emanate Health Imaging, effective Dec. 9.

Some of the affected positions include vice president of supply chain, assistant director of marketing and growth, managers, and corporate director of safety and security.

The layoffs were due to "unprecedented and sudden challenges from the industry that are affecting many California hospitals."

"These were difficult decisions that were made upon thorough assessment and careful consideration," the statement said. "All changes have been carefully planned and will not impact the organization's ability to provide high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services to the community."

Emanate Health will work with affected employees to ensure they receive fair and equitable treatment during this time.

Emanate Health comprises three hospitals: Covina-based Inter-Community Hospital, West Covina-based Queen of the Valley Hospital and Glendora, Calif.-based Foothill Presbyterian Hospital. It also operates more than 16 primary and specialty care locations, according to its website.





