HCA, AdventHealth expand Florida ER footprints

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth are taking steps to expand their emergency room services across Florida.

HCA Florida Merrill Road Emergency opened on Jan. 7. The Jacksonville-based freestanding ER features 11 rooms, one trauma bay and emergency care services including CT scans, ultrasounds and minimally invasive diagnostics.

“The goal of our new freestanding emergency room is to provide better access for patients needing emergency care right where they need it in the Arlington area,” Reed Hammond, CEO of Jacksonville-based HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, said in a Jan. 7 Facebook post.

Construction of the facility cost about $8.3 million, the Jacksonville Business Journal reported Jan. 7.

HCA opened two other freestanding ERs in Northern Florida in 2025, in Yulee and Orange Park, according to the report.

Elsewhere in Florida, the health system’s West Florida Division plans to build three freestanding emergency rooms across several Florida counties. The investment comprises HCA Florida Sunlake Emergency, part of HCA Florida Trinity Hospital in Pasco County; HCA Florida Oak Hill South Emergency in Hernando County, affiliated with Brooksville-based HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital; and HCA Florida Black Diamond Emergency, to be located in Citrus County and part of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

Those projects are expected to be completed in 2026.

At AdventHealth, the system broke ground Jan. 8 on an ER in Auburndale, Fla., that will comprise 12 private exam rooms, advanced imaging such as X-ray, CT and ultrasound, and a full-service lab.

AdventHealth has approximately 24 off-site emergency departments across Florida, a spokesperson confirmed with Becker’s.

While the spokesperson for AdventHealth could not share an exact project cost for the Auburndale ER, an average offsite ER for their system costs around $25 million.

More than 35 new jobs are expected to result from the facility, which is expected to open later in 2026.

“Polk County (Fla.) is growing at a rapid pace, making it essential to continue to ensure our community has access to exceptional emergency care when they need it most,” Tim Clark, AdventHealth Polk Market President and CEO, said in a Jan. 8 release shared with Becker’s. “This new ER in Auburndale is about bringing care closer to home and giving families peace of mind. We’re delighted to take this latest step, further grow our footprint here and be part of this amazing community.”

AdventHealth also plans to open its Orlando, Fla.-based AdventHealthMeadow Woods ER in early 2026. The freestanding ER will be a hospital department of AdventHealth Orlando and will comprise a spectrum of emergency services 24/7, according to its website.

The health system also opened two freestanding ERs, Kissimmee, Fla.-based AdventHealth Poinciana ER and AdventHealth Sanford (Fla.) ER, on Oct. 6.