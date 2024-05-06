Steward hospitals by state

Dallas, Texas-based Steward Health Care filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 6.

Steward is the largest private, for-profit health system in the U.S., operating 31 hospitals in eight states. Here are the 31 hospitals, according to the health system's website:





Arizona: 4

Florence Hospital

Mountain Vista Medical Center (Mesa)

St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center (Phoenix)

Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

Arkansas: 1

Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope

Florida: 8

Coral Gables Hospital

Florida Medical Center (Lauderdale Lakes)

Hialeah Hospital

Melbourne Regional Medical Center

North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

Palmetto General Hospital (Hialeah)

Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Sebastian River Medical Center

Louisiana: 1

Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe)

Massachusetts: 9

Carney Hospital (Dorchester)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton)

Holy Family Hospital - Haverhill

Holy Family Hospital - Methuen

Morton Hospital (Taunton)

Nashoba Valley Medical Center (Ayer)

Norwood Hospital

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center (Brighton)

Ohio: 2

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital (Warren)

Trumbull Regional Medical Center (Warren)

Pennsylvania: 1

Sharon Regional

Texas: 5