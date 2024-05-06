Steward hospitals by state

Dallas, Texas-based Steward Health Care filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 6. 

Steward is the largest private, for-profit health system in the U.S., operating 31 hospitals in eight states. Here are the 31 hospitals, according to the health system's website

Arizona: 4

  • Florence Hospital 
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center (Mesa) 
  • St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center (Phoenix) 
  • Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

Arkansas: 1

  • Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope

Florida: 8 

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Florida Medical Center (Lauderdale Lakes)
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • North Shore Medical Center (Miami) 
  • Palmetto General Hospital (Hialeah)
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Louisiana: 1

  • Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe) 

Massachusetts: 9 

  • Carney Hospital (Dorchester) 
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton) 
  • Holy Family Hospital - Haverhill
  • Holy Family Hospital - Methuen
  • Morton Hospital (Taunton)
  • Nashoba Valley Medical Center (Ayer)
  • Norwood Hospital 
  • Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)
  • St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center (Brighton) 

Ohio: 2

  • Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital (Warren) 
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center (Warren) 

Pennsylvania: 1

  • Sharon Regional 

Texas: 5

  • Medical Center SE Texas - Port Arthur
  • Odessa Regional Medical Center
  • Scenic Mountain Medical Center (Big Spring)
  • St. Joseph Medical Center (Houston) 
  • Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana)

