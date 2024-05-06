Steward hospitals by state

Dallas, Texas-based Steward Health Care filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 6.
Steward is the largest private, for-profit health system in the U.S., operating 31 hospitals in eight states. Here are the 31 hospitals, according to the health system's website:
Arizona: 4
- Florence Hospital
- Mountain Vista Medical Center (Mesa)
- St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center (Phoenix)
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
Arkansas: 1
- Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope
Florida: 8
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Florida Medical Center (Lauderdale Lakes)
- Hialeah Hospital
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center (Miami)
- Palmetto General Hospital (Hialeah)
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Louisiana: 1
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe)
Massachusetts: 9
- Carney Hospital (Dorchester)
- Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton)
- Holy Family Hospital - Haverhill
- Holy Family Hospital - Methuen
- Morton Hospital (Taunton)
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center (Ayer)
- Norwood Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)
- St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center (Brighton)
Ohio: 2
- Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital (Warren)
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center (Warren)
Pennsylvania: 1
- Sharon Regional
Texas: 5
- Medical Center SE Texas - Port Arthur
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Scenic Mountain Medical Center (Big Spring)
- St. Joseph Medical Center (Houston)
- Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana)