CarePoint files notice for 2,602 layoffs, says 'no final decisions' made

Hoboken, N.J.-based CarePoint Health System has filed three WARN notices with the state, signaling potential layoffs as it explores financial restructuring options.

The notices point to 2,602 potential layoffs by Dec. 12. Jobs that could be affected are at Bayonne Medical Center (859 workers), Jersey City, N.J.-based Christ Hospital (843 workers) and Hoboken University Medical Center (900 workers), according to the notices.

CarePoint has been exploring various options amid financial difficulties.

In January, the health system signed a letter of intent with Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, N.J., to combine under a new management company, Hudson Health System. Hudson Regional, a for-profit facility, would combine with CarePoint's three safety-net hospitals under a new operating company. Earlier this year, CarePoint also tapped Flint, Mich.-based Insight, a health network that includes two hospitals and multiple ASCs, to stabilize its finances.

Then this summer, Hudson Regional sued CarePoint, alleging breach of their merger pact, seemingly putting that deal in jeopardy, and various vendors have sued for non-payment, according to the Hudson County View.

The news outlet reported Sept. 12 that CarePoint has started talks on financial restructuring that could include bankruptcy.

CarePoint shared a statement with Becker's acknowledging the financial challenges and noting that there are multiple options on the table.

"Despite facing increasingly daunting financial challenges, CarePoint Health remains committed to delivering best in class healthcare services to the people of Hudson County and the system is exploring various strategic financial restructuring options to support that vision," the statement said.

"It is critical to note that the system's three local hospitals are not facing any imminent threat of closure and no final decisions regarding layoffs have been made at this time. We are grateful to CarePoint's incredibly dedicated physicians and staff for their commitment to excellence and partnership during this period and will continue to do whatever is possible to ensure that they can keep providing exceptional and essential healthcare service to the communities we serve."

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.