Duke Health, Novant to partner

Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health have shared plans to partner and build new campuses across the state to expand care.

Under the partnership, clinicians from both systems will offer services in new locations to increase primary care and advanced specialty treatment access. The partnership also aims to reduce wait times, create more appointment availability and increase virtual access to specialists, according to a March 3 news release shared with Becker's.

The systems did not share additional details in the news release about the number or types of sites they are planning at this time.

"We’re taking bold steps to bring the excellence and innovation of Duke Health to more patients, in more ways, across more communities," Craig Albanese, MD, CEO of Duke University Health System, said in the release. "[We’re] energized by the possibilities of what we can accomplish in collaboration with Novant Health for communities across our region."

Duke Health and Novant Health aim to kick off construction for their first sites this summer and fall, with around 18 months of construction expected for each site.

"We have a shared vision for what healthcare can look like, and our collaboration means the communities we serve together will benefit from our combined focus on quality, innovation, and excellence in patient care and experience," Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health, said in the release.

Duke Health comprises three hospitals — Duke University Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital, both in Durham, and Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital. It has more than 11,000 employees, according to its website.

Novant Health comprises 19 hospitals, more than 900 outpatient locations, more than 750 physician clinics and more than 40,000 employees, according to its website.