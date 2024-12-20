Florida hospital faces uncertain future

ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda (Fla.) hospital will not reopen after sustaining significant damage during Hurricanes Helene and Milton this fall.

Operations at the 208-bed hospital and its emergency department were suspended ahead of the hurricanes in September, but the facility sustained irreparable damage from the storm surge and flooding.

"After months of assessment and review, the catastrophic damage to the ShorePoint Health Punta hospital has been found to be beyond repair and the hospital will not reopen," John Wright, marketing director of Port Charlotte, Fla.-based ShorePoint Health, confirmed to Becker's Dec. 20.

"Work to decommission the hospital has begun and the hospital license will be conveyed to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration on Feb. 28, 2025," he said in a statement.

Most staff members have transitioned to roles at the health system's other hospital: ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte, Mr. Wright told local news outlets.

In November, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth signed a definitive agreement to acquire ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and "certain assets" of Punta Gorda.

It remains unclear whether AdventHealth plans to repair structural damages and resume hospital services at the facility, once the deal is finalized.

"We look forward to providing more information when the transaction is complete in the first quarter of next year," an AdventHealth spokesperson said in a statement to Becker's.