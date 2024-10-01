Florida hospital, ER closed due to Hurricane Helene + 6 updates

Severe flooding, storm damage and power outages in the wake of Hurricane Helene continue to disrupt hospitals and their communities across the Southeast. The Category 4 storm made landfall Sept. 26 in Florida's Big Bend region.

Here are seven updates:

1. The death toll from the hurricane has reached at least 130 people across six states, with many more reported missing, according to CNN.

2. As of Oct. 1, more than 1.6 million people were without power in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, according to poweroutage.us.

3. ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda (Fla.), part of Port Charlotte, Fla.-based ShorePoint Health, and its emergency room are closed to repair storm damage. Physician clinics and outpatient services at the hospital's campus remain open, but clinic elevators in the medical office building are not operating.

4. All ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte services, including outpatient clinics and the emergency room, are open to patients.

5. The emergency room at ShorePoint Health Cape Coral (Fla.) is open and able to deliver care. All ShorePoint Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine clinics in Punta Gorda and Venice, Fla., are open and providing care to patients.

6. "So many in our community have experienced devastation from the storm, even some of our employees, and we know this is a challenging time," Andy Romine, CEO of ShorePoint Health, said on SharePoint Health's website. "Our priority is keeping safe, quality healthcare available to the community and we will reopen our Punta Gorda campus as soon as possible. We are grateful for the support provided by emergency management as our community recovers."

7. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health deployed its mobile hospital unit Oct. 1 to Tryon, N.C., to help care for patients to be triaged, treated, sent home or taken to a "brick-and-mortar hospital" if in need of critical care, WBTV reported Oct. 1. Atrium's mobile hospital unit travels as two 53-foot tractor trailers with support vehicles. The unit can be operational within 30 minutes of arrival, has 72 hours worth of emergency department supplies and features six critical care beds, including two isolated beds should surgical procedures need to be performed, according to Atrium's website.

Becker's has reached out to Atrium Health for comment and will update this story should more information become available.