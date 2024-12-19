From -10.2% to 21.3%: 41 health systems ranked by operating margins

Health systems across the country reported mixed financial results in the third quarter, with operating margins ranging widely from double-digit gains to substantial losses.

While systems like Tenet Healthcare achieved an impressive 21.3% margin, buoyed by strong revenues and cost control, others, such as Tufts Medicine (-10.2%) and Community Health Systems (-6.6%), continue to grapple with rising costs, reimbursement pressures and operational headwinds.

The wide variation in third-quarter margins reflects both progress and persistent challenges in the sector's financial recovery.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. The following financial results are for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2024, unless otherwise stated.

1. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Revenue: $5.12 billion

Expenses: $4.1 billion

Operating income: $1.1 billion

Operating margin: 21.3%

2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Revenue: $17.5 billion

Expenses: $15.6 billion

Operating income: $1.9 billion

Operating margin: 10.9%

3. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Revenue: $3.96 billion

Expenses: $3.58 billion

Operating income: $384.2 million

Operating margin: 9.7%

4. Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Revenue: $1.6 billion

Expenses: $1.4 billion

Operating income: $154.4 million

Operating margin: 9.6%

5. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

Revenue: $1.2 billion

Expenses: $1.1 billion

Operating income: $65 million

Operating margin: 5.4%

6. Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.)

Revenue: $3.1 billion

Expenses: $3 billion

Operating income: $167.1 million

Operating margin: 5.3%

7. New-York Presbyterian (New York City)

Revenue: $2.7 billion

Expenses: $2.6 billion

Operating income: $123 million

Operating margin: 4.5%

8. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Revenue: $1.3 billion

Expenses: $1.3 billion

Operating income: $54 million

Operating margin: 4.2%

9. Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.)

Revenue: $1 billion

Expenses: $961.3 million

Operating income: $40.7 million

Operating margin: 4.1%

10. Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

*Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $6.5 billion

Expenses: $6.2 billion

Operating income: $268.9 million

Operating margin: 4.1%

11. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)

Revenue: $801.4 million

Expenses: $731.8 million

Operating income: $32.4 million

Operating margin: 4%

12. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

*Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $25.8 billion

Expenses: $24.8 billion

Operating income: $964.2 million

Operating margin: 3.7%

13. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

*Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $5.6 billion

Expenses: $5.4 billion

Operating income: $195 million

Operating margin: 3.5%

14. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

*For the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $12.8 billion

Expenses: $11.9 billion

Operating income: $399 million

Operating margin: 3.1%

15. IU Health (Indianapolis)

*Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $6.86 billion

Expenses: $6.68 billion

Operating income: $173 million

Operating margin: 2.5%

16. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Revenue: $867.2 million

Expenses: $847.7 million

Operating income: $19.5 million

Operating margin: 2.3%

17. Montefiore Health (New York City)

*Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $6.4 billion

Expenses: $6.3 billion

Operating income: $147.4 million

Operating margin: 2.3%

18. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Revenue: $7.6 billion

Expenses: $7.4 billion

Operating income: $168.3 million

Operating margin: 2.2%

19. Ardent Health (Nashville, Tenn.)

Revenue: $1.45 billion

Expenses: $1.39 billion

Net income: $26.3 million

Operating margin: 1.8%

20. Banner Health (Phoenix)

Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $11.3 billion

Expenses: $11.1 billion

Operating income/loss: $198.5 million

Operating margin: 1.8%

21. Adena Health (Chillicothe, Ohio)

Revenue: $190.9 million

Expenses: $187.6 million

Operating income: $3.3 million

Operating margin: 1.7%

22. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Revenue: $4.6 billion

Expenses: $4.5 billion

Operating income: $77.5 million

Operating margin: 1.7%

23. Carle Health (Urbana, Ill.)

*Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $3.7 billion

Expenses: $3.6 billion

Operating income: $55.9 million

Operating margin: 1.5%

24. Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.)

Revenue: $741.4 million

Expenses: $726.4 million

Operating income: $11.4 million

Operating margin: 1.5%

25. Cleveland Clinic

Revenue: $3.98 billion

Expenses: $3.74 billion

Operating income: $43.4 million

Operating margin: 1.1%

26. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn)

Revenue: $4.86 billion

Expenses: $4.62 billion

Operating income: $55 million

Operating margin: 1.1%

27. Legacy Health (Portland)

Revenue: $744.8 million

Expenses: $747.9 million

Operating loss: $3 million

Operating margin: ‐0.4%

28. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass)

Revenue: $20.6 billion

Expenses: $20.5 billion

Operating loss: $72 million

Operating margin: -0.4%

29. UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Revenue: $7.7 billion

Expenses: $7.8 billion

Operating loss: $57.6 million

Operating margin: -0.7%

30. SSM Health (St. Louis)

Revenue: $2.9 billion

Expenses: $2.9 billion

Operating loss: $21.8 million

Operating margin: -0.8%

31. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Revenue: $3.27 billion

Expenses: $3.3 billion

Operating loss: $46.5 million

Operating margin: -1.4%

32. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio)

Revenue: $621.7 million

Expenses: $633.2 million

Operating loss: $12 million

Operating margin: -1.9%

33. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Revenue: $29 billion

Expenses: $29.6 billion

Operating loss: $608 million

Operating margin: -2.1%

34. Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Revenue: $7.6 billion

Expenses: $7.8 billion

Operating loss: $208 million

Operating margin: -2.7%

35. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

*Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $1.3 billion

Expenses: $1.3 billion

Operating loss: $40 million

Operating margin: -3%

36. Brown Health (Providence, R.I.)

Revenue: $848.3 million

Expenses: $875.1 million

Operating loss: $26.8 million

Operating margin: -3.2%

37. University Hospitals (Cleveland)

*Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $4.7 billion

Expenses: $4.9 billion

Operating loss: $163.3 million

Operating margin: -3.5%

38. Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.)

Revenue: $982.7 million

Expenses: $1 billion

Operating loss: $51.6 billion

Operating margin: -5.2%

39. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.)

Revenue: $2.26 billion

Expenses: $2.39 billion

Operating loss: $138.8 million

Operating margin: -6.1%

40. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Revenue: $3.09 billion

Expenses: $3.3 billion

Operating loss: $205 million

Operating margin: -6.6%

41. Tufts Medicine (Boston)

Revenue: $671.1 million

Expenses: $739.3 million

Operating loss: $68.2 million

Operating margin: -10.2%