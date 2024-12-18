NewYork-Presbyterian posts 4.5% operating margin in Q3

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian reported an operating income of $123 million (4.5%) operating margin in the third quarter of 2024, up from an operating income of $81.8 million (3.3% margin) during the same quarter last year.

The system recorded total operating revenues of $2.7 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $2.5 billion posted during the same quarter last year. Net patient service revenues were $2.6 billion, up from $2.3 billion over the same period last year.

NewYork-Presbyterian recorded total operating expenses of $2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up from $2.4 billion during the same period last year. Salary and wage costs were $1.3 billion in the quarter, up from $1.1 billion. Supplies and other expenses totaled $896.9 million, up from $861.5 million over the same period last year.

The system had 366.9 days cash on hand as of Sept. 30, up from 345.2 on Dec. 31. NewYork-Presbyterian had a long-term debt of $3.9 billion on Sept. 30.

Net income for the third quarter was $493.9 million, up from $96.1 million during the same quarter last year.