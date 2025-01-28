Medicaid portals go down in all 50 states

Medicaid reimbursement portals were unavailable in all 50 states on Jan. 28, potentially affecting more than 79 million Americans across Medicaid and CHIP, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden's office confirmed Jan. 28.

The shutdown follows a temporary pause by the White House on agency grants, loans and other financial assistance programs nationwide. While a Jan. 27 federal memo said that Social Security and Medicaid benefits would not be affected by the pause, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she would "check back" to see if state Medicaid payments would be affected during a Jan. 28 press conference.

Ms. Leavitt said in an X post that the White House is aware of the Medicaid outage, but confirmed that "no payments have been affected" and that the portal is expected to be back online "shortly."

Many state leaders have expressed concern about the Medicaid portal shutdowns. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the state was shut out of Medicaid on the morning of Jan. 28, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy also confirmed in a Jan. 28 X post that the state's Medicaid payment system was "turned off."

"Doctors and hospitals cannot get paid," Mr. Murphy said. "Discussions ongoing about whether services can continue."

Attorneys General in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island said they were preparing a complaint against the federal government funding freeze, while their counterparts in Arizona, Colorado and Michigan also plan to take action, Law 360 reported.

"We're currently reviewing what impact the temporary pause in financial assistance programs may have on patient care," the FAH said in a statement to Becker's.

A spokesperson for AHA told Becker's that they are looking into this and have sent an advisory to their members.

Medicaid is funded jointly between the federal and state governments. The federal government matches state Medicaid spending through a formula called the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, which varies by state.

Federal funds make up the largest share of total Medicaid spending in New Mexico, Mississippi, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Becker's reached out to AMA, AHIP, and America's Essential Hospitals for comment and will update this story should more information become available.