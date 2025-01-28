White House pauses grants, limits WHO interactions: 6 healthcare updates

The White House temporarily paused agency grants, loans and other financial assistance programs to align spending with policy priorities, which could affect healthcare programs such as the CDC, The Washington Post reported Jan. 28.

Here are six things to know:

1. The Jan. 27 memo written by Matthew Vaeth, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget and obtained by the Post, was sent directly to federal agencies ordering most activity to be temporarily paused, effective Jan. 28. It required each agency to "complete a comprehensive analysis of all of their federal financial assistance programs to identify programs, projects and activities that may be implicated by any of the president's executive orders."

The memo said that more than $3 trillion of the nearly $10 trillion spent by the federal government in fiscal 2024 was federal financial assistance such as grants and loans. The review will aim to ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively. Findings from agencies must be reported by Feb. 10 to the Office of Management and Budget.

2. Mr. Vaeth outlined recent healthcare priorities implemented under President Donald Trump's administration with which agencies should align, including improving healthcare access and outcomes, restructuring federal funds for abortion services through enforcement of the Hyde Amendment and implementing policies such as "defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truth to the federal government."

3. Many questions linger around what federal healthcare programs will be affected, though exceptions to the pause will be made for Social Security and Medicare benefits, the memo stated.

The federal government has not said whether state Medicaid payments will be affected. However, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the state had been shut out of Medicaid on the morning of Jan. 28, the Chicago Sun Times reported. During a Jan. 28 press conference, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she would "check back" on if Medicaid payments would be cut, according to The New York Times.

4. Republican lawmakers outlined plans for healthcare budget cuts in late January, which would see Medicare, Medicaid and ACA changes. Proposed Medicaid changes could save around $2.3 trillion, according to KFF. Eighty-six percent of savings would come from a per-capita cap, reduced ACA expansion match rates and lowering the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage floor below 50%, transitioning Medicaid to a population-based payment model.

5. President Trump paused federal health agency external communications through Feb. 1, which included updates to the CDC website and public health news releases from the National Institutes of Health.

6. CDC employees were also ordered Jan. 27 to cease all work with the World Health Organization. This comes after the federal government shared plans to leave the WHO by January 2026.





