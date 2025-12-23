What holiday leadership means to MU Health Care’s CEO

At Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care, CEO Ric Ransom shared three ways healthcare leaders can show up for their teams during one of the busiest times of the year.

“Leadership isn’t a title — it’s a commitment to serve others, especially when they’re carrying the heaviest load,” Mr. Ransom said in a Dec. 23 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Ransom said leadership during the holidays means being visible, making one’s rounds with teams both early and late. He also pointed to the importance of checking in with one’s team by asking them what they need and listening closely. Lastly, Mr. Ransom said remaining present for one’s teams during the “busiest season of the year” is also key for leaders.

“I’m grateful for every leader across MU Health Care who shows up with empathy, clarity and steadiness,” he said in the post. “The work our teams do in December sets the foundation for the year ahead.”