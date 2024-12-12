Inspira Health's operating margin drops to -5.2% in Q3

Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health reported a $51.6 million operating loss (-5.2% margin) in the third quarter of 2024, falling from a $31.6 million operating loss (-3.4% margin) during the same period in 2023, according to its Nov. 14 financial report.

Here are four things to know:

1. Inspira's net income was $42.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, up from $3.6 million during the same period last year.

2. The system saw a total revenue of $982.7 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, up from $933.9 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023.

3. Total expenses for Inspira were $1 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up from $965.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

4. Inspira had 260.7 days of cash on hand and $659.4 million in long-term debt on Sept. 30, 2024.