Orlando Health raises operating margin to 3% in Q1 

Orlando (Fla.) Health recorded an operating income of $76.1 million (3% operating margin) in the first quarter of 2026, up from an operating income of $63.8 million (2.9% margin), according to its Feb. 20 financial report.

Total operating revenue was $2.5 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $2.2 billion during the same quarter last year. Net patient service revenue was $2.3 billion, up from $2 billion.

Total operating expenses were $2.4 billion for the quarter, up from $2.1 billion during the same period last year. Salaries and benefits totaled $1.3 billion, up from $1.1 billion. Supply costs totaled $584.1 million, up from $492.3 million.

Orlando Health said it has about $1.5 billion in construction projects in the works. Projects include $575 million earmarked for new bed towers, $217 million for medical pavilions and institutes and $157 million for freestanding emergency departments.

The health system reported a net income of $200.9 million in the first quarter, up from $9.2 million last year. Orlando Health said it recorded $115.9 million in investment income during the first quarter of 2026, compared to $57.3 million in investment losses during the same quarter last year.