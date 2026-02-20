2 hospital closures in 1 week

Two hospitals shared plans to close the week of Feb. 16, highlighting the mounting financial and operational challenges that many healthcare facilities face across the country.

Regency Hospital-Meridian (Miss.), a long-term acute care facility, is no longer accepting new admissions and plans to close on or before March 13.

The 40-bed facility is part of Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Medical, which runs more than 100 U.S. critical illness recovery hospitals.

The planned closure is the result of an operational business decision, and care can be received at Meridian-based Ochsner Specialty Hospital, a Select Medical spokesperson told The Meridian Star.

On Feb. 17, Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center, part of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, shared plans to shutter inpatient, emergency and long-term care services by mid-2026. The campus will transition to an ambulatory, outpatient care model, pending approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The closure and transition will affect 238 staff, who will be eligible to seek other Kaleida Health positions.

“Federal funding cuts and long-standing financial pressures across the healthcare industry have accelerated the challenges we face and the decisions we are considering or have already made,” Don Boyd, president and CEO of Kaleida Health, said in the release. “This $200 million plan gives us the opportunity to evaluate and reimagine how and where we provide the care and services our communities need most while doing so in the most efficient and effective way.”

The news comes after Becker’s reported on 23 hospital and emergency department closures in 2025 and 25 closures in 2024.