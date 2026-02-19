Mississippi hospital to close in March

Select Medical, which operates more than 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in the U.S., plans to close its hospital in Meridian, Miss., by March 13.

In an online statement, Regency Hospital-Meridian said it is no longer accepting new admissions and will close on or before March 13.

Regency Hospital-Meridian is a 40-bed facility on the second floor of Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center-South, according to a Feb. 19 report from The Meridian Star. A Select Medical spokesperson told the Star the planned closure is an operational business decision and patients can receive care at Ochsner Specialty Hospital, also in Meridian.

The Regency hospital provides healthcare services for cardiac conditions, infectious diseases, medically complex care, neurologic conditions, pulmonary and ventilator liberation, renal disorders, wound care and brain injuries, according to its website.

Becker’s has reached out to Select Medical and its subsidiary, Regency Hospital Co., and will update this article should more information become available.

In addition to more than 100 critical illness recovery hospitals, Select Medical also operates about three dozen rehabilitation hospitals and more than 1,900 outpatient rehabilitation clinics.