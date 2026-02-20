Baylor Scott & White Health posts 10.7% operating margin in H1 

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health reported an operating income of $998 million (10.7% operating margin) in the first half of fiscal 2026, compared to an operating income of $953 million (11.2% margin) during the same period last year, according to its Feb. 20 financial report.

The system reported total operating revenue of $9.3 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, up from $8.5 billion during the same period last year. Net patient revenue was $7.3 billion, up from $6.7 billion. Premium revenue was $1.5 billion, up from $1.3 billion, which the system attributed to growth in individual exchange and Medicare Advantage members, coupled with premium increases for members of these plans.

Total operating expenses were $8.4 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $7.5 billion last year. Salaries, wages and employee benefits totaled $3.8 billion, up from $3.5 billion. Supply costs were $1.6 billion, up from $1.4 billion. Medical claims expenses were $908 million, up from $781 million.

The system reported a net income of $1.7 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $1.4 billion last year.