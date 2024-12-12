Norton Healthcare improves Q3 operating margin to 5.4%: 3 things to know

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare reported a $65 million operating income (5.4% margin) in the third quarter of 2024, up from a $14.5 million operating income (1.5% margin) during the same quarter last year, according to its Nov. 13 financial report.

Here are three things to know:

1. Net income for Norton was $139.4 million in the third quarter, up from a net loss of $14 million during the same quarter in 2023.

2. Norton's total revenue increased 20% year over year to $1.2 billion and expenses increased 16% to $1.1 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

3. Days of cash on hand for the system was197 and long-term debt was $1.6 billion on Sept. 30, 2024.