Legacy Health improves operating margin to -0.4% in FYQ1: 5 things to know

Portland-based Legacy Health reported an operating loss of $3 million (-0.4% margin) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended Sept. 30, 2024, up from an $11.9 million operating loss (-1.8% margin) during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, according to its most recent financial report.

Here are five things to know:

1. Legacy Health saw a net income of $64.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $12 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

2. Total revenue for the health system was $744.8 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, a 10% increase from $675.2 million for the same time period in 2023.

3. Total expenses for Legacy were $747.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up 9% from $687.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

4. Legacy's long-term debt was $443.2 million on Sept. 30, 2024.

5. In late September, Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University filed a healthcare market oversight notice with the Oregon Health Authority that detailed plans to merge with Legacy, creating a 12-hospital system. The transaction is expected to be complete by spring 2025.







