HonorHealth back in the black with 2.3% operating margin in Q3

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth saw a $19.5 million operating income (2.3% margin) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, up from a $27 million operating loss (-3.7% margin) during the same period in 2023, according to its Nov. 22 financial report.

Here are four things to know:

1. HonorHealth's net income was $83.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, up from a $54 million loss in the third quarter of 2023.

2. Total revenue for the system increased 18% year over year to $867.2 million and total expenses increased 11% to $847.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

3. Long-term debt for HonorHealth was $1 billion on Sept. 30, 2024.

4. HonorHealth acquired three Dallas-based Steward Health Care Arizona hospitals in early October. The hospitals are Florence Hospital, Mesa-based Mountain Vista Medical Center, Tempe St. Luke's Hospital. It also acquired Mesa Emergency Center and multiple outpatient physician practices.