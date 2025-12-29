Kaiser, Providence and more: 6 systems back in the black in Q3

Despite facing headwinds like increased labor and supply costs, several large healths reported positive operating performances in the most recent quarter after recording operating losses during the same period last year.

Here are six health systems that drove operating margins back into the black for the quarter ended Sept. 30:

1. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network recorded an operating income of $7 million (0.5% operating margin) in the third quarter of 2025, up from an operating loss of $30.9 million (-2.4% margin) during the same period last year.

2. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems reported an operating income of $243 million (7.9% operating margin) in the third quarter, up from a $205 million operating loss (-6.6% margin) in the same quarter last year.

3. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente reported an operating income of $218 million (0.7% operating margin) in the third quarter of 2025, up from an operating loss of $608 million (-2.1% margin) during the same period last year.

4. Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy Health recorded an operating income of $70.2 million (2.6% operating margin) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up from an operating loss of $7.5 million (-0.3% margin) during the same period last year.

5. Renton, Wash.-based Providence reported an operating income of $21 million (0.3% operating margin) in the third quarter of 2025, up from an operating loss of $208 million (-2.7% margin) during the same period last year.

6. Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported an operating income of $45.6 million (0.5% operating margin) in the third quarter of 2025, up from an operating loss of $57.6 million (-0.7% margin) during the same period last year.