HCA sets quarterly dividend

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare’s board of directors authorized a $0.78 per share cash dividend to be paid on Sept. 30.

The dividend will be paid to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 16, according to HCA’s July 24 earnings report.

HCA recorded an operating income of $2.5 billion (12.3% margin), up from $2.4 billion (13% margin) during the same period last year.

The system revised its 2026 financial guidance, narrowing its revenue outlook to a range of $77 billion to $79.5 billion, from its January projection of $76.5 billion to $80 billion. Its net income outlook was lowered to between $6.3 billion and $6.7 billion, down from the prior range of $6.5 billion to $7 billion.

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