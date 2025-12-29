Closed St. Louis hospital sold to new owner

St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis has been sold to Des Peres 270 Development LLC, a real estate investment firm, a spokesperson for the Chesterfield, Mo.-based health system confirmed with Becker’s.

The 143-bed acute care facility closed Aug. 1 due to an ongoing decline in patient volumes and increased financial challenges.

“We selected a local firm with a long-term vision for the most beneficial use of the property,” the spokesperson said.

Becker’s has reached out to one of the co-owners of Des Peres 270 Development LLC for comment on plans for the hospital and will update this story should more information become available.