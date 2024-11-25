Cone Health operating margin rises to 5.3% ahead of Kaiser acquisition

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health, a five-hospital system, reported an operating income of $167.1 million (5.3% margin) in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, improving on the $112.3M operating gain (3.9% margin) in the previous fiscal year.

Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $3.1 billion while expenses decreased 8.7% to $3 billion, according to financial documents published Nov. 25.

After accounting for nonoperating items, such as investment income, net income for the health system in FY 2024 was $364.8 million, compared to $197.6 million in FY 2023. Days cash on hand increased to 202 in FY 2024, up from 178.

Risant Health, a nonprofit formed under Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, plans to acquire Cone Health after entering into a definitive agreement with the health system in June. Risant acquired Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger earlier this year and plans to acquire about four other health systems across the U.S.