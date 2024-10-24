UHS net income increases 55% in Q3: 5 things to know

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services saw a net income of $258.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, ended Sept. 30, a 54.9% increase from the $167 million it posted in the same quarter of 2023, according to its Oct. 24 financial report.

Here are five things to know:

1. UHS operating income was $384.2 million (9.7% margin) for the third quarter of 2024, a 34.6% increase from $285.4 million (8% margin) in the same quarter last year.

2. Total revenue for UHS was $3.96 billion for the third quarter of 2024, an 11.2% increase from $3.56 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

3. UHS' total operating expenses were $3.58 billion for the quarter, a 9.2% increase from $3.28 billion during the same period last year.

4. Long-term debt for the for-profit health system was $4.62 billion in the quarter, a 3.5% decrease from $4.79 billion last year.

5. Salaries, wages and benefits for UHS were $1.91 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up from $1.78 billion during the same period last year.