UnityPoint Health's operating margin improved to 4.2% in Q3

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health reported an operating income of $54 million (4.2% margin) in the third quarter of 2024, up from a $16.4 million operating loss (-1.4% margin) during the same period last year, according to its Nov. 25 financial report.

Here are four things to know:

1. UnityPoint saw a net income of $182 million in the third quarter of 2024, up from $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

2. Total revenue for the system increased 7.7% to $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Total expenses also increased to $1.3 billion.

3. UnityPoint had 246.4 days of cash on hand on Sept. 30, 2024, up from 246 on Dec. 31, 2023.

4. The system's long-term debt was $764.6 million on Sept. 30, 2024.





