Premier Health Q3 operating loss improves to $12M: 4 things to know

Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health reported an operating loss of $12 million (-1.9% margin) in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, an improvement from a $28.3 million operating loss (-4.9% margin) during the same time period in 2023, according to its most recent financial report.

Here are four findings from the report:

1. Premier Health saw a net loss of $77.3 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, a significant decrease from a $26.9 million net loss during the same period last year.

2. Total expenses for the health system were $633.2 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, a 5% increase from $602 million over the same period in 2023.

3. Premier Health's total revenue was $621.7 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, a 8% increase from $575.8 million during the same period in 2023.

4. Premier Health's long-term debt was $942.8 million on Sept. 30, 2024. The health system had 151 days of cash on hand on Sept. 30, 2024, an increase from 141 days of cash on hand on Sept. 30, 2023.







