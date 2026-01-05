Pennsylvania hospital to end labor and delivery services

Warren (Pa.) General Hospital will discontinue inpatient labor and delivery services effective Jan. 13, citing a national OB-GYN shortage and a sudden change in physician availability.

The hospital had been operating with two OB-GYNs but was notified Dec. 29 that one physician would no longer participate in deliveries for the foreseeable future. Hospital leaders said aggressive recruitment efforts — including outreach to 28 residency programs, 10 search firms, and assistance from legislative leaders — were unsuccessful.

“Despite our exhaustive efforts and the support of our legislative leaders, the national shortage of OB-GYN specialists has made it impossible to secure the staffing levels required to safely maintain a 24/7 labor and delivery unit,” CEO Dan Grolemund said in a Jan. 5 news release.

Warren General has seen deliveries decline from about 400 to 175 annually over the last two decades. The hospital will continue offering outpatient women’s health services, including prenatal, postpartum and gynecologic care, led by its remaining physician and advanced practice providers.

Expectant mothers will be referred to UPMC Chautauqua (20 miles away in Jamestown, N.Y.), AHN St. Vincent (62 miles in Erie, Pa.) or UPMC Hamot Magee-Womens Hospital (67 miles in Erie) for delivery.

This marks one of the latest maternity care closures. Becker’s reported on more than two dozen hospitals ending maternity care in 2025.