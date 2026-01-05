Virginia hospital reopens

Stuart (Va.) Community Hospital is set to reopen Jan. 5, restoring full hospital and emergency department services to Patrick County after years of closure, the Martinsville Bulletin reported.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled at the facility, followed by a public tour of select areas, according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post from Wren Williams, a Republican delegate representing Virginia’s 47th House District. Hospital officials say the facility will be authorized to accept EMS transports after the ceremony and tour.

The hospital, previously known as Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County, closed in 2017 and was acquired by Chicago-based Foresight Health in 2022. Foresight ended plans to reopen the facility as a critical access hospital in early 2024. BradenHealth, which has assumed operations of dozens of hospitals since 2020, is now reopening the facility after purchasing it in December 2024.

The facility features four operating rooms, several emergency department beds, on-site X-ray and CT imaging, emergency labs and a mobile MRI scanner, with a permanent system expected in the future, according to the Bulletin. The report also noted that about half of the hospital’s 50 medical-surgical beds are expected to be licensed.