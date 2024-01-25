Illinois system scraps plan to reopen hospital

Chicago-based Foresight Health has torn up its plan to reopen Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County as a critical access hospital, the Cardinal News reported Jan. 23

Stuart, Va.,-based Pioneer Community Hospital shuttered in 2017 and was acquired by Foresight in mid-2022.

Foresight, which operates and manages inpatient facilities and outpatient service lines in Illinois and Virginia, had planned to renovate the building and reopen it as a critical access hospital. It did not provide a reason for its change of plans.

The health system initially planned to reopen the facility by the end of 2022, but that date was pushed back several times, and little work was done on the property, according to the Cardinal News.

"It's a shame but it really wasn't a surprise to me at all. I’ve been saying since day one that that was a bit of a boondoggle," county supervisor Steve Marshall told the publication. "It really just seemed improbable the promises they were making. There was no way they could deliver on what they were promising in that amount of time."

Becker's has reached out to Foresight for comment on the decision.