60 Florida system execs take buyout

Approximately 60 employees took advantage of the voluntary separation opportunity at Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health, a spokesperson told Becker's on Nov. 29.

The 12-hospital health system announced the voluntary separation opportunity this summer, citing financial challenges.

"With financial headwinds stemming from rising costs, decreased reimbursement, staffing shortages and other industry factors, we must continue to focus on being a more efficient organization," Baptist Health President and CEO Bo Boulenger told staff.

Executives at the director level and above were eligible to apply for the voluntary separation opportunity, and there was no specific target number. End dates for those who accepted the opportunity may vary depending on organizational needs, a spokesperson said.

Baptist Health South Florida, which employs about 27,000 people total, is not the only system to recently offer buyouts. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health initiated a voluntary separation program for some employees earlier this month, citing a need to reduce expenses in the long term. And Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham announced this month that it is offering employees in its technology division buyouts. The health system said the buyouts are to trim its workforce in today's changing healthcare environment.