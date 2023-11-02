Illinois system implements voluntary separations

Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health has initiated a voluntary separation program for some employees.

Carle Health spokesperson Brittany Simon said the program is "a mutually beneficial program used to support long-term cost reduction while supporting non-patient care team members interested in leaving the organization with financial support." This program is not available to employees who work in direct patient care areas.

Ms. Simon said the program will not affect the scope and quality of care provided at the health system. She attributed the decision to ongoing financial challenges in healthcare.

Carle Health is a vertically integrated system with nearly 16,500 team members. Earlier this year, the organization added three Peoria, Ill.-based UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois hospitals into its system.