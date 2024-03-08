From -6.8% to 12.2%: 34 health systems ranked by operating margins

Health system operating margins improved in 2023 after a tumultuous 2022. Increased revenue from rebounding patient volumes helped offset the high costs of labor and supplies for many systems, but some continue to face challenges turning a financial corner.

In a Feb. 21 analysis, Kaufman Hall noted that too many hospitals are losing money but high-performing hospitals are faring far better, "effectively pulling away from the pack."

Average operating margins have see-sawed over the last 12 months, from a -1.2% low in February 2023 to 5.5% highs in June and December. In January, average operating and operating EBITDA margins dropped to 5.1%.

Here are 34 health systems ranked by operating margins in their most recent financial results.

Editor's note: The following financial results are for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated.

1. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Revenue: $20.55 billion

Expenses: $18.31 billion

Operating income/loss: $2.5 billion

(*Includes grant income and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates)

Operating margin: 12.2%

2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Revenue: $65 billion

Expenses: $57.3 billion

Operating income/loss: $7.7 billion

Operating margin: 11.8%

3. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Revenue: $14.3 billion

Expenses: $13.1 billion

Operating income/loss: $1.2 billion

Operating margin: 8.4%

4. Baylor Scott & White (Dallas)

*Results for the first six months ending Dec. 31

Revenue: $7.6 billion

Expenses: $7 billion

Operating income/loss: $634 million

Operating margin: 8.3%

5. NYU Langone (New York City)

*Results for the 12 months ending Aug. 31

Revenue: $8.3 billion

Expenses: $7.7 billion

Operating income/loss: $686.2 million

Operating margin: 8.3%

6. Orlando (Fla.) Health

*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $6.1 billion

Expenses: $5.6 billion

Operating income/loss: $491.3 million

Operating margin: 8.1%

7. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Revenue: $12.5 billion

Expenses: $11.5 billion

Operating income/loss: $957 million

Operating margin: 7.7%

8. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn)

Revenue: $17.9 billion

Expenses: $16.8 billion

Operating income/loss: $1.1 billion

Operating margin: 6%

9. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Revenue: $7.2 billion

Expenses: $6.8 billion

Operating income/loss: $402.2 million

Operating margin: 5.6%

10. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

*Results for the 12 months ending Aug. 31

Revenue: $7.9 billion

Expenses: $7.5 billion

Operating income/loss: $414.9 million

Operating margin: 5.3%

11. Christus Health (Irving, Texas)



*For the 12 months ending June 30

Revenue: $7.8 billion

Expenses: $7.5 billion

Operating income/loss: $324.5 million

Operating margin: 4.2%

12. IU Health (Indianapolis)

Revenue: $8.6 billion

Expenses: $8.3 billion

Operating income/loss: $343 million

Operating margin: 4%

13. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 31

Revenue: $8.7 billion

Expenses: $8.4 billion

Operating income/loss: $352.3 million

Operating margin: 4%

14. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

Revenue: $6.9 billion

Expenses: $6.8 billion

Operating income/loss: $141.6 million

Operating margin: 2%

15. Banner Health (Phoenix)

*For the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $10.3 billion

Expenses: $10.2 billion

Operating income/loss: $149.4 million

Operating margin: 1.5%

16. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

*Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $11.9 billion

Expenses: $11.2 billion

Operating income/loss: $157 million

Operating margin: 1.3%

17. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

*Results for the first six months ending Dec. 31

Revenue: $2.1 billion

Expenses: $2 billion

Operating income/loss: $22.9 million

Operating margin: 1.1%

18. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.)



*For the 12 months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $6 billion

Expenses: $5.9 billion

Operating income/loss: $67.1 million

Operating margin: 1.1%

19. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.)



*For the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $22.83 billion

Expenses: $22.75 billion

Operating income/loss: $79.4 million

Operating margin: 0.4%

20. Cleveland Clinic

Revenue: $14.5 billion

Expenses: $13.7 billion

Operating income/loss: $64.3 million

Operating margin: 0.4%

21. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.)



*For the 12 months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $4.1 billion

Expenses: $4.1 billion

Operating income/loss: $1.2 million

Operating margin: 0%

22. CommonSpirit (Chicago)

*Results for the first six months ending Dec. 31

Revenue: $18.69 billion

Expenses: $18.63 billion

Operating income/loss: ($46 million)

Operating margin: (0.2%)

23. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Revenue: $100.8 billion

Expenses: $100.5 billion

Operating income/loss: $329 million

Operating margin: (0.3% margin)

24. Mass General Brigham (Boston)

*Results for the 12 months ended Sept. 30

Revenue: $18.8 billion

Expenses: $18.7 billion

Operating income/loss: ($48 million)

Operating margin: (0.3%)

25. Montefiore (New York City)



*For the nine months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $5.61 billion

Expenses: $5.64 billion

Operating income/loss: ($28.6 million)

Operating margin: (0.5%)

26. UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Revenue: $27.7 billion

Expenses: $27.9 billion

Operating income/loss: ($198 million)

Operating margin: (0.7%)

27. Scripps Health (San Diego)



*For the 12 months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $4.3 billion

Expenses: $4.3 billion

Operating income/loss: ($36.6 million)

Operating margin: (0.9%)

28. Ascension (St. Louis)

*Results for the first six months ending Dec. 31

Revenue: $15.01 billion

Expenses: $15.03 billion

Operating income/loss: ($155.2 million)

Operating margin: (1%)

29. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)

Revenue: $3.3 billion

Expenses: $3.1 billion

Operating income/loss: ($44.5 million)

Operating margin: (1.3%)

30. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.)

*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $7.7 billion

Expenses: $7.8 billion

Operating income/loss: ($131.2 million)

Operating margin: (1.7%)

31. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)

*Results for the nine months ending Sept. 30,

Revenue: $5.7 billion

Expenses: $2.3 billion

Operating income/loss: ($104.4 million)

Operating margin: (1.8%)

32. Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Revenue: $28.7 billion

Expenses: $29.9 billion

Operating income/loss: ($1.2 billion)

Operating margin: (4.2%)

33. Tufts Medicine (Boston)

*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 30

Revenue: $2.6 billion

Expenses: $2.8 billion

Operating income/loss: ($171 million)

Operating margin: (6.6%)

34. Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Revenue: $5.2 billion

Expenses: $5.5 billion

Operating income/loss: ($352.6 million)

Operating margin: (6.8%)