UPMC back in the red with $198M operating loss, -0.7% margin

Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported a $198 million operating loss (-0.7% margin) in 2023, down from a $162 million gain (0.6% margin) in 2022, according to financial documents published Feb. 28.

UPMC attributed the swing from operating income to loss to various factors, including increased labor and supply costs, increases in medical claims expense due to higher utilization and certain legal settlements.

Revenue of the health system increased 8.5% year over year to $27.7 billion and expenses rose 10% to $27.9 billion. Under expenses, labor costs increased 6.4% to $9.7 billion and supply costs were up 11% to $7.4 billion.

After accounting for nonoperating items, such as investment returns, UPMC ended 2023 with a $31 million net loss, compared to a $1 billion net loss the previous year.

As of Dec. 31, UPMC had more than $9.5 billion in cash and investments, $3.2 billion of which was held by its regulated health and captive insurance companies.