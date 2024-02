Hospital expenses per inpatient day across 50 states

Below are the adjusted expenses for nonprofit, for-profit and government hospitals per inpatient day in 2022 in every U.S. state, according to the latest estimates provided by Kaiser State Health Facts.

The figures are based on information from the 2022 American Hospital Association Annual Survey. They are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted higher to reflect an estimate of outpatient service volumes, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The foundation notes the figures are "only an estimate of expenses incurred by the hospital" for one day of inpatient care and do not substitute actual charges or reimbursement for care provided.

National average

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,167

For-profit hospitals: $2,383

State/local government hospitals: $2,857

Alabama

Nonprofit hospitals: $1,984

For-profit hospitals: $1,723

State/local government hospitals: $1,929

Alaska

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,130

For-profit hospitals: $3,152

State/local government hospitals: $1,905

Arizona

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,430

For-profit hospitals: $2,746

State/local government hospitals: $2,833

Arkansas

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,082

For-profit hospitals: $1,942

State/local government hospitals: $4,263

California

Nonprofit hospitals: $4,719

For-profit hospitals: $2,655

State/local government hospitals: $4,338

Colorado

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,862

For-profit hospitals: $3,408

State/local government hospitals: $2,528

Connecticut

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,223

For-profit hospitals: $2,584

State/local government hospitals: $5,234

Delaware

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,399

For-profit hospitals: $1,429

State/local government hospitals: n/a

District of Columbia

Nonprofit hospitals: $4,272

For-profit hospitals: $3,081

State/local government hospitals: n/a

Florida

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,063

For-profit hospitals: $2,301

State/local government hospitals: $2,884

Georgia

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,556

For-profit hospitals: $2,312

State/local government hospitals: $814

Hawaii

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,551

For-profit hospitals: n/a

State/local government hospitals: $1,598

Idaho

Nonprofit hospitals: $4,570

For-profit hospitals: $2,944

State/local government hospitals: $2,406

Illinois

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,168

For-profit hospitals: $2,403

State/local government hospitals: $3,862

Indiana

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,327

For-profit hospitals: $2,865

State/local government hospitals: $2,686

Iowa

Nonprofit hospitals: $1,847

For-profit hospitals: $1,596

State/local government hospitals: $1,942

Kansas

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,287

For-profit hospitals: $2,551

State/local government hospitals: $2,314

Kentucky

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,485

For-profit hospitals: $2,637

State/local government hospitals: $3,484

Louisiana

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,788

For-profit hospitals: $2,336

State/local government hospitals: $2,345

Maine

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,944

For-profit hospitals: $1,154

State/local government hospitals: $1,082

Maryland

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,617

For-profit hospitals: $1,734

State/local government hospitals: n/a

Massachusetts

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,670

For-profit hospitals: $2,559

State/local government hospitals: $2,545

Michigan

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,546

For-profit hospitals: $2,449

State/local government hospitals: $893

Minnesota

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,813

For-profit hospitals: n/a

State/local government hospitals: $2,273

Mississippi

Nonprofit hospitals: $1,615

For-profit hospitals: $1,753

State/local government hospitals: $1,229

Missouri

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,864

For-profit hospitals: $2298

State/local government hospitals: $2,379

Montana

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,192

For-profit hospitals: $2,708

State/local government hospitals: $750

Nebraska

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,832

For-profit hospitals: $4,769

State/local government hospitals: $1,765

Nevada

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,771

For-profit hospitals: $2,127

State/local government hospitals: $2,972

New Hampshire

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,030

For-profit hospitals: $2,720

State/local government hospitals: n/a

New Jersey

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,415

For-profit hospitals: $2,361

State/local government hospitals: $2,451

New Mexico

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,973

For-profit hospitals: $2,686

State/local government hospitals: $3,710

New York

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,721

For-profit hospitals: n/a

State/local government hospitals: $3,675

North Carolina

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,810

For-profit hospitals: $2,391

State/local government hospitals: $2,411

North Dakota

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,308

For-profit hospitals: $4,196

State/local government hospitals: n/a

Ohio

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,402

For-profit hospitals: $2,447

State/local government hospitals: $3,761

Oklahoma

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,450

For-profit hospitals: $2,580

State/local government hospitals: $1,964

Oregon

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,827

For-profit hospitals: $3,368

State/local government hospitals: $5,155

Pennsylvania

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,045

For-profit hospitals: $2,251

State/local government hospitals: $1,609

Rhode Island

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,102

For-profit hospitals: n/a

State/local government hospitals: n/a

South Carolina

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,430

For-profit hospitals: $1,874

State/local government hospitals: $2,598

South Dakota

Nonprofit hospitals: $1,673

For-profit hospitals: $4,275

State/local government hospitals: $780

Tennessee

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,960

For-profit hospitals: $2,133

State/local government hospitals: $2,019

Texas

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,291

For-profit hospitals: $2,325

State/local government hospitals: $3,768

Utah

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,550

For-profit hospitals: $3,232

State/local government hospitals: $3,542

Vermont

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,079

For-profit hospitals: n/a

State/local government hospitals: n/a

Virginia

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,813

For-profit hospitals: $2,194

State/local government hospitals: $4,208

Washington

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,753

For-profit hospitals: $3,696

State/local government hospitals: $4,079

West Virginia

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,447

For-profit hospitals: $1,206

State/local government hospitals: $1,500

Wisconsin

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,796

For-profit hospitals: $3,055

State/local government hospitals: $3,641

Wyoming

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,092

For-profit hospitals: $3,133

State/local government hospitals: $1,485