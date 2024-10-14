Kaiser to lay off more California workers

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has shared plans to lay off 20 employees across multiple California locations, effective Dec. 6, according to multiple WARN notices obtained by Becker's.

The layoffs primarily affected information technology and business function positions, and did not affect direct patient care. The health system will work with the employees to transition them to other Kaiser roles or provide them, where necessary, with severance packages, outplacement services and career support, a spokesperson for Kaiser said in an Oct. 14 statement shared with Becker's.

News of the layoffs come after the health system filed WARN notices in late September to cut 43 employees across multiple California locations, effective Nov. 22. The affected roles included information technology and finance positions.

The spokesperson said that none of the layoffs will affect patient care and service quality and that no union-represented employees were affected by the cuts.