Iowa hospital closes: 3 things to know

MercyOne Primghar (Iowa) Medical Center, part of Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne, closed on Sept. 27, a spokesperson for the health system confirmed with Becker's.

Here are three things to know:

1. MercyOne, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, shared plans to close the hospital in late July in an effort to redesign care in the Primghar area due to current economic and workforce challenges.

2. As part of the closure, MercyOne Paullina Family Medicine Clinic consolidated with MercyOne Primghar Family Medicine Clinic.

3. MercyOne Sutherland (Iowa) Family Medicine Clinic was also purchased by Cherokee (Iowa) Regional Medical Center on Oct. 5. Cherokee Regional began providing services out of the clinic Oct. 7.







