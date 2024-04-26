43 health systems ranked by long-term debt

Long-term debt has long been a staple in healthcare, but many hospitals and health systems are responding to the increasing cost of debt and debt service in the rising rates environment.

Highly levered health systems are looking to sell hospitals, facilities or business lines to reduce their debt leverage and secure long-term sustainability, which creates significant growth opportunities for systems with balance sheets on a more solid financial footing.

Here 43 health systems ranked by their long-term debt:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. The following long-term debt figures are taken from each health system's most recent financial report.

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $37.2 billion

2. CommonSpirit (Chicago): $15.3 billion

3. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $14.9 billion

4. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): $11.5 billion

5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): $10.6 billion

6. Providence (Renton, Wash.): $8.1 billion

7. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): $6.8 billion

8. UPMC (Pittsburgh): $6.6 billion

9. Ascension (St. Louis): $6.1 billion

10. Mass General Brigham (Boston): $5.5 billion

11. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): $4.7 billion

12. Banner Health (Phoenix): $4.4 billion

13. Cleveland Clinic: $4.3 billion

14. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): $4.2 billion

15. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn): $4.1 billion

16. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): $3.8 billion

17. Baylor Scott & White (Dallas): $3.8 billion

18. NYU Langone (New York City): $3.1 billion

19. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): $2.9 billion

20. IU Health (Indianapolis): $2.3 billion

21. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): $2.3 billion

22. Orlando (Fla.) Health: $2.7 billion

23. Montefiore (New York City): $2 billion

24. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis): $1.9 billion

25. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): $1.9 billion

26. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.): $1.8 billion

27. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio): $1.8 billion

28. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): $1.7 billion

29. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.): $1.7 billion

30. Allina Health (Minneapolis): $1.7 billion

31. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): $1.7 billion

32. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.): $1.6 billion

33. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.): $1.6 billion

34. SSM Health (St. Louis): $1.6 billion

35. Scripps Health (San Diego): $1.5 billion

36. Henry Ford Health (Detroit): $1.4 billion

37. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $1.4 billion

38. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): $1.4 billion

39. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): $910.5 million

40. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.): $898.7 million

41. Sharp HealthCare (San Diego): $866.5 million

42. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): $850 million

43. Tufts Medicine (Boston): $782.3 million