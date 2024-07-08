Emory Georgia hospital to close by end of year

Emory Smyrna (Ga.) Hospital, part of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, has shared plans to phase out its limited services and close Dec. 29.

The hospital provides no obstetrical care and has run only two beds for walk-in patients since 2015. It does not operate an on-site emergency department, a spokesperson for Emory Healthcare said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Emory Smyrna was originally known as Emory-Adventisy Hospital for 19 years, a joint venture between Adventist Health System and Emory Healthcare. In late October 2014, the hospital closed before reopening in October 2015 as Emory Smyrna Hospital.

Emory Healthcare requested a certificate of need in 2017 for $33 million in renovations and to get the facility back to full operations, but the plan never materialized.

The majority of the hospital's approximately 20 employees work on an as-needed or part-time basis in both the two-bed general hospital and the facility's outpatient imaging services.

"The outpatient imaging services will be phased out by September," the statement said. "The two staffed beds, which were available on a walk-in basis and infrequently used, will discontinue service in December. The employees at the Smyrna facility will have the option to obtain positions at other Emory Healthcare locations."

A medical office on the hospital's grounds with six practices, including a pharmacy and an Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center, will continue to operate with "no immediate impact."

Emory Healthcare is exploring options for the hospital's campus but has yet to make any plans, according to the statement.