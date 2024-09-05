Median days cash on hand dipped to a 10-year low for U.S. hospitals and health systems, according to an Aug. 7 S&P Global Ratings' report.
For the first time in the last decade, average days cash on hand dropped below 200 to 196.8, according to the report. The upper half of U.S.-based nonprofit acute healthcare providers reported an average of 292 days while the lower half reported 128 days on average.
Here are the days of cash on hand at 20 health systems as of June 30, according to their most recent financial reports.
Note: This is not a comprehensive list.
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 361, up from 358 on Dec. 31.
- Scripps Health (San Diego): 360.4, up from 307.1 on Sept. 30.
- New-York Presbyterian (New York City): 351.7, up from 345.2 on Dec. 31.
- MyMichigan Health (Midland, Mich.): 313, up from 292 on June 30, 2023.
- Cleveland Clinic: 312, down from 316 on Dec. 31.
- Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 266, down from 268 on Dec. 31.
- Renown Health (Reno, Nev.): 253, up from 250.8 on June 30, 2023.
- UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 236, down from 246 on Dec. 31.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): 210, down from 221 on Dec. 31.
- Corewell Health (Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.): 209.6, up from 205.1 on Dec. 31.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.): 201, down from 220 on June 30, 2023.
- Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.): 195, up from 178 on June 30, 2023.
- Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): 158, up from 125 on Sept. 30.
- Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.): 144, up from 126 on June 30, 2023.
- Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): 143, up from 141 on June 30, 2023.
- SSM Health (St. Louis): 138.3, down from 139.2 on Dec. 31.
- Ochsner Health (New Orleans): 112, down from 116 on Dec. 31.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.): 101, down from 107 on Dec. 31.
- UPMC (Pittsburgh): 98, down from 109 on Dec. 31.
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y): 90, down from 95 on Dec. 31.