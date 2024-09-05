Median days cash on hand dipped to a 10-year low for U.S. hospitals and health systems, according to an Aug. 7 S&P Global Ratings' report.

For the first time in the last decade, average days cash on hand dropped below 200 to 196.8, according to the report. The upper half of U.S.-based nonprofit acute healthcare providers reported an average of 292 days while the lower half reported 128 days on average.

Here are the days of cash on hand at 20 health systems as of June 30, according to their most recent financial reports.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list.