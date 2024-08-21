Steward to close 2 Ohio hospitals

Dallas-based Steward Health Care plans to close Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, both in Warren, Ohio, on or around Sept. 20 after the facilities failed to attract qualified buyers, the health system said in an Aug. 21 statement shared with Becker's.

Steward, which sought Chapter 11 protection May 6, shared that the "regrettable but unavoidable situation" has occurred due to its "significant cash constraints."

"We remain hopeful we can find an alternative solution that would keep the hospitals open and preserve the jobs of our dedicated team members," the statement said. "We want to help save this hospital and will continue to work with qualified bidders during this process."

The for-profit health system said it plans to work with patients to ensure a smooth transition of care and will provide support to the employees affected by the closures.

"The closure of Hillside is a tragic result of greed-driven hospital executives, backed by private equity, who prioritize their yachts and private jets over patient care," Rick Lucas, RN, president and executive director of the Ohio Nurses Association, said in an Aug. 21 news release shared with Becker's. "This decision leaves our community without crucial rehabilitation services and forces our dedicated team of nurses and health professionals into unemployment due to Steward's unchecked greed."

The Ohio Nurses Association represents 23 nurses at Hillside and around 8,000 nurses, surgical techs and respiratory therapists across the state.

The closures mark four Steward hospitals that are set to shutter. On July 31, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez approved the closure of Steward's Boston-based Carney Hospital and Ayer-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center, by Aug. 31.

"This is a challenging and unfortunate situation, but we will continue to keep patient safety and care at the forefront of everything we do," Steward statement said.

Meanwhile, Steward's Aug. 22 hearing for its hospitals in Arkansas, Louisiana and Massachusetts has been pushed back to Aug. 27, according to Aug. 21 court documents obtained by Becker's.







