CHS' highest-earning executives in 2023

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, which reported $957 million in operating income (7.7% margin) in 2023, has increased base salaries and updated compensation structures for several key executives in fiscal year 2024.
The 71-hospital, for-profit health system saw financial and operational results improve last year "as patient demand for our services increased, resulting in growth in same-store admissions, adjusted admissions, surgeries and ER visits," CEO Tim Hingtgen said.
Here are CHS' five highest-earning executives in 2023, according to a proxy statement filed March 28 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
1. Tim Hingtgen, CEO
- Salary: $1,287,550
- Stock awards: $3,690,000
- Option awards: $922,000
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,072,955
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $347,168
- Other compensation: $28,550
- Total 2023 compensation: $8,348,223
- $2,045,681 increase from 2022 ($6,302,542)
2. Kevin Hammons, President and CFO
- Salary: $772,530
- Stock awards: $1,660,500
- Option awards: $414,900
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $757,079
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $127,523
- Other compensation: $17,474
- Total 2023 compensation: $3,750,006
- $441,080 decrease from 2022 ($4,191,086)
3. Lynn Simon, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer
- Salary: $659,894
- Stock awards: $738,000
- Option awards: $184,400
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $475,124
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $64,557
- Other compensation: $22,496
- Total 2023 compensation: $2,144,471
- $506,917 decrease from 2022 ($2,651,388)
4. Chad Campbell, Regional President
- Salary: $640,025
- Stock awards: $461,250
- Option awards: $115,250
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $396,815
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $32,972
- Other compensation: $10,970
- Total 2023 compensation: $1,657,282
- 2022 compensation unavailable
5. Kevin Stockton, Executive Vice President of Operations and Development
- Salary: $625,017
- Bonus: $35,000
- Stock awards: $461,250
- Option awards: $115,250
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $355,258
- Other compensation: $10,927
- Total 2023 compensation: $1,602,702
- 2022 compensation unavailable