CHS' highest-earning executives in 2023

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, which reported $957 million in operating income (7.7% margin) in 2023, has increased base salaries and updated compensation structures for several key executives in fiscal year 2024.

The 71-hospital, for-profit health system saw financial and operational results improve last year "as patient demand for our services increased, resulting in growth in same-store admissions, adjusted admissions, surgeries and ER visits," CEO Tim Hingtgen said.

Here are CHS' five highest-earning executives in 2023, according to a proxy statement filed March 28 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1. Tim Hingtgen, CEO

Salary: $1,287,550

Stock awards: $3,690,000

Option awards: $922,000

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,072,955

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $347,168

Other compensation: $28,550

Total 2023 compensation: $8,348,223 $2,045,681 increase from 2022 ($6,302,542)



2. Kevin Hammons, President and CFO

Salary: $772,530

Stock awards: $1,660,500

Option awards: $414,900

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $757,079

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $127,523

Other compensation: $17,474

Total 2023 compensation: $3,750,006 $441,080 decrease from 2022 ($4,191,086)



3. Lynn Simon, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer

Salary: $659,894

Stock awards: $738,000

Option awards: $184,400

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $475,124

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $64,557

Other compensation: $22,496

Total 2023 compensation: $2,144,471 $506,917 decrease from 2022 ($2,651,388)



4. Chad Campbell, Regional President

Salary: $640,025

Stock awards: $461,250

Option awards: $115,250

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $396,815

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $32,972

Other compensation: $10,970

Total 2023 compensation: $1,657,282 2022 compensation unavailable



5. Kevin Stockton, Executive Vice President of Operations and Development