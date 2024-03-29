CHS' highest-earning executives in 2023

Alan Condon -

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, which reported $957 million in operating income (7.7% margin) in 2023, has increased base salaries and updated compensation structures for several key executives in fiscal year 2024. 

The 71-hospital, for-profit health system saw financial and operational results improve last year "as patient demand for our services increased, resulting in growth in same-store admissions, adjusted admissions, surgeries and ER visits," CEO Tim Hingtgen said.

Here are CHS' five highest-earning executives in 2023, according to a proxy statement filed March 28 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

1. Tim Hingtgen, CEO

  • Salary: $1,287,550
  • Stock awards: $3,690,000
  • Option awards: $922,000
  • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,072,955
  • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $347,168 
  • Other compensation: $28,550 
  • Total 2023 compensation: $8,348,223
    • $2,045,681 increase from 2022 ($6,302,542)

2. Kevin Hammons, President and CFO

  • Salary: $772,530
  • Stock awards: $1,660,500
  • Option awards: $414,900 
  • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $757,079 
  • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $127,523
  • Other compensation: $17,474
  • Total 2023 compensation: $3,750,006
    • $441,080 decrease from 2022 ($4,191,086)

3. Lynn Simon, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer

  • Salary: $659,894
  • Stock awards: $738,000 
  • Option awards: $184,400 
  • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $475,124 
  • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $64,557
  • Other compensation: $22,496
  • Total 2023 compensation: $2,144,471
    • $506,917 decrease from 2022 ($2,651,388)

4. Chad Campbell, Regional President

  • Salary: $640,025
  • Stock awards: $461,250 
  • Option awards: $115,250 
  • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $396,815
  • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $32,972 
  • Other compensation: $10,970
  • Total 2023 compensation: $1,657,282
    • 2022 compensation unavailable

5. Kevin Stockton, Executive Vice President of Operations and Development

  • Salary: $625,017
  • Bonus: $35,000
  • Stock awards: $461,250
  • Option awards: $115,250
  • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $355,258
  • Other compensation: $10,927
  • Total 2023 compensation: $1,602,702
    • 2022 compensation unavailable

