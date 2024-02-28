CHS boosts exec compensation

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has increased base salaries and updated compensation structures for several key executives, according to a Form 8-K filed with the SEC,

The company's board approved base salary increases of about 3% for various executives for fiscal year 2024. Here are the updated base salaries for 2024:

Tim Hingtgen, CEO: $1,326,125

Kevin Hammons, CFO: $795,675

Lynn Simon, MD, president of healthcare innovation and chief medical officer: $679,691

Mark Medley, regional president-region operations: $672,000

Kevin Stockton, executive vice president of operations and development: $710,000

Chad Campbell, regional president-region operations $672,000

CHS also approved performance goals as part of its employee performance incentive plan. The following target opportunities are expressed as a percentage of base salary:

Mr. Hingtgen: 225%

Mr. Hammons: 125%

Dr. Simon: 105%

Mr. Medley: 115%

Mr. Stockton: 105%

Mr. Campbell: 115%

The executives will also have the opportunity to earn an additional percentage of their base salary if they hit specific non-financial performance targets up to a maximum of an additional 40% for Mr. Hingtgen; 35% for Mr. Hammons; 20% for each of Dr. Simon and Mr. Stockton; and 10% for each of Mr. Medley and Mr. Campbell.

Each leader can earn a further percentage of their base pay for overachievement of performance goals up to a maximum of an additional 35% for Mr. Hingtgen and an additional 25% for each of Mr. Hammons, Dr. Simon, Mr. Stockton, Mr. Medley and Mr. Campbell.